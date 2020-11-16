Dan Levy Loved University of Alberta's Indigenous Course

Dan Levy made good use of the extra time he got during the COVID-19 lockdown — but he’s not done yet.

In August, the “Schitt’s Creek” star signed up for a free 13-week online course on Indigenous history and issues at the University of Alberta, and encouraged fans to join him.

“If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we actively need to re-learn history,” he said at the time.

On Sunday, Levy posted another video to Twitter, this one praising the course and encouraging donations to the university’s Native Studies faculty.

I have spent the past 13 weeks taking the Indigenous Studies course through the faculty of @UANativeStudies at U of A. The weekly discussions we had were nothing short of transformational. Help me support the faculty by donating here: https://t.co/yCInZbwqeF pic.twitter.com/VXACgYfnW3 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 15, 2020

“The faculty of Native Studies at the University of Alberta is the only faculty of native studies in North America,” he said in the video, decked out in a U of A Native Studies sweatshirt. For that reason, he’s encouraging fans to donate to the faculty, and he says he will match donations up for $25,000, he said.

It isn’t entirely accurate that it’s the only such faculty on the continent, although that doesn’t make the cause any less worthy. There’s the Chanie Wenjack School for Indigenous Studies at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., for instance. And several universities, like the University of Manitoba, McMaster, and Wilfred Laurier, offer degrees in Indigenous studies, which is an option either in the Faculty of Arts or the Faculty of Social Studies.