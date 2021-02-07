Dan Levy Hosts 'SNL' With Surprise Appearance By His Proud Dad Eugene

NBC via Getty Images Actor Eugene Levy and host Dan Levy are seen during the Monologue on "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday.

The Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time — 35 years after his dad very nearly did.

Then his pop showed up.

First, Levy, 37, gushed in his monologue about the exciting, late-blooming super popularity of “Schitt’s Creek,” which has fans spotting him on the street and going: “Ew.”

Dan Levy's Monologue!

Then he went backstage in a jokey send-up of COVID-19 precautions with Kenan Thompson staying far, far away and completely misunderstanding Levy because of Thompson’s face shield.

Suddenly, Levy spotted his dad, Eugene Levy, also a star of “Schitt’s Creek,” which he created with his son. (The show ended its run last year.) He’s trapped in a glass “isolation box” because he flew in from Los Angeles and might be contagious.

Eugene Levy clapping from backstage while Dan walks out for his #SNL debut.



We're not crying, you are. 🥺❤️



🎥: @NBCSNL pic.twitter.com/p6GwdgipIP — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 7, 2021

For the full family affair effect, Dan Levy’s mom tweeted before his debut with an angry blast at her son’s long-ago bullies. “After all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!’ she wrote.