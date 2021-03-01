Getty Images Actor Dan Levy hosted a Feb. 6 episode on "Saturday Night Live," during which he started a tradition of writing a kind note for the following episode's host.

Showrunner and actor Dan Levy — whose comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” struck gold twice at the Golden Globes on Sunday — is responsible for late-night TV’s newest tradition.

Fresh off his “Saturday Night Live” debut on Feb. 6, Levy left a sticky note filled with words of encouragement for the upcoming host, actor Regina King.

King came across the note on a mirror the following week. She shared what he wrote and how much she loved it on Instagram, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Regina! You got this!” Levy wrote.

“Awww. You’re the best,” King replied via her Instagram story. “You crushed it!”

Instagram: @iamreginaking From Regina King's Instagram story on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Inspired by the “Schitt’s Creek” creator’s act of kindness, King paid it forward to the next celeb set to guest-host the week after her: Regé-Jean Page, of “Bridgerton” fame.

King, a long-time performer known for the HBO series “Watchmen” and the 2018 film “If Beale Street Could Talk,” penned a few sweet lines to fire up the rising star.

“Regé-Jean, you got next and you’re going to be amazing!” King told Page via sticky note. “I’m a big fan.”

Page thanked the actor for her support on his own Instagram story, adding that “The feeling is mutual.”

Instagram: @regejean Regé-Jean Page poses alongside Regina King's thoughtful note.

Two’s a coincidence, but three’s a pattern; safe to say that Levy’s sticky note left at the start of February is now a bona fide SNL tradition, as Page went on to leave a kind note for musician and host Nick Jonas, who closed out the month.

“Just have the BEST time Nick!” Page wrote.

“That’s the plan! Thanks for the note,” Jonas tweeted on Feb. 27, minutes before he was set to take the stage.

It’s beautiful to see Levy leaving his own unique mark on the sketch comedy show, one that shows mutual support and appreciation from afar.

SNL’s next episode is a month away and will be hosted by a long-time regular, comedian Maya Rudolph. Here’s hoping she got her own sticky note from the Jonas brother.