Dan Levy To Host Saturday Night Live

NBC via Getty Images Dan Levy during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 18, 2020.

Hopefully Dan Levy inherited his father’s sketch comedy chops.

The “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator is set to host “Saturday Night Live” next month.

Levy will make his hosting debut on Feb. 6, joined by singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

The Emmy winner can get tips from his father, Eugene Levy, who starred on legendary skit show “SCTV,” which some have called Canada’s “SNL.”

NBC says “SNL” will return from hiatus for a five-week run starting on Jan. 30, when John Krasinski will kick things off with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly.

Regina King will host on Feb. 13 with music from Nathaniel Rateliff.

Guests for Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 haven’t been announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021.