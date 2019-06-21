Danforth Shooter Had History Of Violent Thoughts, But Motive Still Unclear

Rene Johnston via Getty Images Police on the scene of a shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood on July 22, 2018.

Toronto police say a man who went on a shooting rampage in the city’s Greektown last year had a lengthy history of violent thoughts and violence against himself.

But they say investigators still don’t know just why Faisal Hussain, who killed himself after the attack, went on the shooting spree on July 22, 2018.

Police Chief Mark Saunders says Hussain was not affiliated with radical ideologies, hate groups or terrorist organizations.

Saunders also says Hussain, 29, did not have a criminal record.

Julianna Kozis, 10, and 18-year-old Reese Fallon died in the attack and 13 others were injured.

Hussain’s parents issued a statement after the shooting saying their son had battled with depression and psychosis, and denounced his actions.

