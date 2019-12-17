Toronto Danforth Shooting Victims Sue Gunmaker Smith & Wesson

Chris Helgren / Reuters Mourners march in a vigil three days after a mass shooting on Danforth Avenue in Toronto, July 25, 2018.

TORONTO ― Victims of a mass shooting in Toronto have filed a class-action lawsuit against U.S. gunmaker Smith & Wesson, alleging the company was negligent for failing to include “smart gun” technology in the handgun that was used in the attack. A statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court on behalf of several victims of the shooting on Toronto’s Danforth Ave. in July 2018 alleges Smith & Wesson was aware the semi-automatic pistol, which was previously reported stolen from a Saskatchewan dealer, was “ultra hazardous.” Watch: Remembering the Danforth shooting victims. Story continues below.

It alleges the company was aware guns without systems to prohibit their use by people other than their authorized owners posed a likelihood of harm to the public because it made an agreement with the U.S. government in 2000 to incorporate the technology into new gun designs, but then introduced the type of gun used in the attack in 2005. The statement of claim contains allegations which have not yet been tested in court. Smith & Wesson did not immediately respond when asked for comment by The Canadian Press. The shooting in July 2018 left two dead and 13 injured. The shooter killed himself.