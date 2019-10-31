WINNIPEG — There is candy beside Hunter Haze Straight-Smith’s hospital bed where his family has been in prayer since the three-year-old boy was brutally stabbed while asleep in his bed.

He was in critical condition Thursday night.

“I know it’s Halloween today and kids are going to be out there, but my heart is with this family,” family friend Darryl Contois said.

“I bought the little guy candies for if he comes out of it. I hope he gets to enjoy them.”

Winnipeg police have charged Daniel Jensen, 33, with attempted murder.

Clarice Smith, the boy’s mother, had been in an off-and-on-again relationship with Jensen for about six months. Family said they didn’t know him well and he is not Hunter’s father.

Happy, sometimes shy boy

Bianca Smith, the boy’s aunt and godmother, said the boy is mischievous, happy and sometimes shy. She was close to him from the day of his birth.

“It’s been hard, really hard — can’t sleep, can’t eat,” she said wiping away tears outside the Health Sciences Centre. “Every time I close my eyes, I just think of the last time I saw him.”

She said her sister, Clarice Smith, has been by his side in hospital since he was admitted. They are waiting for Hunter to get an MRI to see if there was any improvement.

Police said Jensen was under a court order not to contact Clarice Smith at the time of the attack. Court records show he was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats in July.

He was also charged this week with failure to comply with recognizance and probation orders.

Family said Jensen confronted the mother about the non-contact order early Wednesday morning. Police said there was an argument that escalated into violence.