Jacques Boissinot/CP David Caplan responds to media questions on listeriosis as other provincial health ministers look on at news conference in Quebec City on Sept.4, 2008.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says former provincial health minister David Caplan has died.

The Liberal politician was first elected in 1997 and served until 2011, when he chose not to run for re-election. Caplan had also served as infrastructure minister.

Caplan was 54.

More coming.