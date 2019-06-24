Sergei Savostyanov/TASS via The Canadian Press Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques is seen here at a news conference in Kazakhstan on Dec. 2, 2018.

LONGUEUIL, Que. — David Saint-Jacques is set to return to Earth on Monday after more than six months aboard the International Space Station.

The Canadian astronaut will join NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko aboard a Soyuz capsule that’s expected to land just before 11 p.m. ET.

Saint-Jacques’ mission began ahead of schedule on Dec. 3, 2018, when he was part of the first crewed Soyuz mission following a rocket mishap that forced a spacecraft carrying two astronauts to abort and make an emergency landing last October.

The Saint-Lambert, Que., native will set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days.

Saint-Jacques, 49, took part in a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk in April and a “cosmic catch” of SpaceX Dragon cargo using Canadarm2 — the first time a Canadian astronaut has operated the robotic arm to perform the feat.