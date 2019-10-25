B.C. Businessman Could Face Up To 20 Years In College Bribery Scandal

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP/CP B.C. businessman David Sidoo is seen here leaving a U.S. federal court hearing in Boston on March 15, 2019. The 59-year-old former CFL star is a member of the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

VANCOUVER — A well-known businessman and philanthropist from British Columbia faces fresh allegations in a new indictment filed in a college bribery scandal unfolding in the United States. David Sidoo has already pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in the case. The new indictment does not add any charges but makes new allegations including that admissions consultant William (Rick) Singer wrote a fake college application essay for Sidoo’s youngest son in 2013. The indictment alleges that the essay described Sidoo’s son’s purported internship with an organization that worked to combat violence among Los Angeles-based gangs. It says the essay falsely claimed that the young man had been held up at gun point by gang members in Los Angeles, but Sidoo replied asking for the interactions with gangs to be reduced. Sidoo’s lawyer, Richard Schonfeld, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday but has previously said his client strongly denies wrongdoing. None of the allegations contained in the indictment have been tested in court. Watch: A parenting book author gets prison time for an admissions scam. Story continues below.

According to the indictment, Sidoo replied to Singer’s first draft of his son’s essay saying, “can we lessen the interaction with the gangs. Guns...? That’s scary stuff. Your call you know what to look for.” The revised essay, without the reference to guns, was later submitted as part of Sidoo’s younger son’s application for admission to multiple universities, the indictment alleges. It also alleges that Sidoo asked Singer in 2015 to ask a Florida prep-school administrator named Mark Riddell to take either the business Graduate Management Admission Test or Law School Admission Test (LSAT) for his older son. In exchange, Sidoo agreed to pay Singer a sum of money and Singer, in turn, agreed to pay Riddell about $100,000, the indictment says. Singer and Ridell then allegedly researched the security measures for both exams and decided against Riddell taking the LSAT because of fingerprinting requirements.