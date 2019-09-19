Naked Swimmer Who Jumped Into Toronto Shark Tank Admits Mischief

Toronto Police Service via The Canadian Press British Columbia's David Weaver, 37, is seen in this undated police handout photo.

TORONTO — A British Columbia man accused of stripping naked and jumping into a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium has pleaded guilty to mischief.

David Weaver, of Nelson, B.C., was arrested and charged last October, four days after the incident went viral.

Police say he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in downtown Toronto on Oct. 12, bought a ticket, then stripped naked and jumped into the facility’s shark tank.

A large crowd was at the aquarium that night and some in attendance took videos of the incident.