On the second Sunday in November, every year, humans in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere wake up tired, confused, and sleep-deprived.

British Columbia is considering ending that forever.

On Monday, the provincial government launched an online survey to determine what residents think about daylight saving time, and whether they want to avoid the twice-a-year time change of “springing forward” and then “falling back.”

Confusingly, this move wouldn’t actually be discarding daylight saving time, as most of us might phrase it, but rather adopting “year-round observance of daylight saving time” and getting rid of standard time. The passage of time is complicated, amirite?