After her mother died, Shohana Sharmin quickly discovered that she couldn’t just cry at work all day — people didn’t want to see her grieve all the time.

“We treat the whole [grief] process in very hushed tones,” Sharmin told HuffPost Canada. ”‘Save this for therapy, save this for your room.’”

So she took another, less common approach to handling her grief: she turned it into comedy.

Sharmin joined forces with a group of other comedians who had also lost a parent. The fact that they were all still processing their grief gave them a lot of material to work through.

So, they created the “Dead Parents Society,” a comedy revue about love, loss, and why the aftermath of a tragedy is sometimes funny.

Watch the video above to see how it’s possible to translate bereavement into comedy.