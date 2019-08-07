icholakov/Getty Images A Cessna 208 Caravan airplane is seen flying in this stock photo. This plane model was involved in a deadly crash Tuesday in Yukon.

WHITEHORSE — A pilot and passenger have been killed in the crash of a small plane in central Yukon. Whitehorse-based Alkan Air says its Cessna 208 Caravan crashed with two aboard on Tuesday on its way to Mayo, Yukon.

The plane was reported missing shortly after taking off and the wreckage was spotted on the north side of Mayo Lake. A statement from Alkan Air says the company is working with emergency response personnel and local authorities to access the crash site.

“Alkan Air is a family where everyone is vital and cared for, we are deeply sad and heartbroken to have lost someone from our crew,” the company said Tuesday on Facebook. The airline says it can’t provide any more details at this time.