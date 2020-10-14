Bob Hilscher via Getty Images People wait in line for a Covid-19 test at the Birchmount Covid-19 Assessment Centre in Scarborough, Ontario on Sept. 29, 2020.

As Canada faces a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, an ugly reality is emerging: For some households, the pandemic means the prospect of financial ruin, while for others it means extra cash and soaring property values. In a report issued Wednesday, real estate brokerage Royal LePage said the shutdowns meant many earners have less to spend on ― and so have decided to put that money into real estate. Despite the steepest economic downturn since the Great Depression, Canadian house prices have soared, with the aggregate price up 8.6 per cent over the past year to $692,964, by Royal LePage’s estimate. “Typical consumption patterns have been disrupted in 2020 as the pandemic has driven the household savings rate to levels not seen in decades,” Royal LePage CEO Phil Soper said in a press release. “Most Canadians have sharply reduced spending on discretionary goods and services involving a great deal of human interaction, and with mortgage rates at record lows, many have refocused on housing investments, be it renovations to accommodate work-from-home needs, a recreational property or a new property better suited for the times.” Watch: Growing inequality in the COVID-19 crisis. Story continues below.

For this group of Canadians, things are about as good as they could be under the circumstances. Canada has seen the fastest house price growth of any G7 country during the pandemic, according to an analysis at Better Dwelling. But for Canadians at the lower end of the income ladder, wealth isn’t accumulating ― debt is. Nearly half of Canadian households ― 47 per cent ― said they were $200 or less away from insolvency in the third quarter of this year, up from 43 per cent in the early months of the pandemic, according to the latest quarterly survey from insolvency firm MNP. A full 26 per cent said they are already effectively insolvent. MNP’s debt index ― a measure of how well households can handle their debt ― dropped to its second-lowest level, higher only than in March of this year, at the start of the lockdowns. Among Generation Z, the youngest adults today, things are even more precarious, with 69 per cent saying they are less than $200 away from insolvency. One-third of this group say they are already insolvent.