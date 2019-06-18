Canadians Have Never Spent So Much Of Their Income Paying Off Debt

Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury via Getty Images

Canadians have taken on so much debt that monthly payments are eating up a record share of paycheques. The typical Canadian spent 14.9 per cent of their disposable income making payments to cover debts in the first quarter of this year, according to an analysis of Statistics Canada data by National Bank of Canada. That’s up from around 11 to 12 per cent in the 1990s, and just below 13 per cent in the years before 2017, when the Bank of Canada started hiking interest rates, pushing debt payments up.

National Bank senior economist Krishen Rangasamy sees a problem in this for businesses that rely directly on consumers. "It means there's fewer dollars in wallets to spend on other things, so that's not good for consumption-spending growth," he told HuffPost Canada by phone.

With Canadians maxed out on their debts, the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes seem to have had more of an impact on borrowers than the Bank may have expected. Consumer insolvencies were up by 9.3 per cent in April, compared to a year earlier, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy, rising to their highest level since the Great Recession. And that’s despite the fact that Canada’s economy has been strong, wage growth has accelerated and unemployment is at record lows.