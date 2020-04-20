narith_2527 via Getty Images

From tight and scaly looking to tender and sensitive and red due to dryness, skincare concerns can impact our quality of life on the daily. And while many of us relate to feeling uncomfortable in our skin — no pun intended — not every qualm demands the same routine.

It’s important to recognize the unique challenges your skin is facing, and find the appropriate solutions to alleviate your discomfort. In partnership with Eucerin, here are three common skin concerns, and the smart steps you can take to care for yourself.

Dry to very dry skin

Feels like: Tight, rough

Care: As temperatures jump from one extreme to another, our skin’s protective moisture barrier takes a serious hit. Paired with other potentially damaging factors like harsh chemical soaps, aging and diet, there are many culprits that can dry out our skin.

Establishing a routine with a daily moisturizer, like Eucerin Complete Repair™ Intensive Lotion, is an important step in restoring your skin’s moisture barrier. And thanks to ingredients like Urea and Ceramides, two naturally occurring compounds that bind moisture, these moisturizers are designed to alleviate the discomfort of tight, dry skin.

Eczema prone skin

Feels like: Dry, itchy, irritated

Care: Eczema is a rather uncomfortable skin condition that is commonly a reaction to external allergens, but could also be hereditary. It is very important to treat eczema, otherwise a minor itchy discomfort could transform into painful swelling and even infection. Using a gentle and effective daily cream will help manage the symptoms via moisturization.

Look for products that are hypoallergenic and can provide lasting hydration, such as Eczema Relief Body Creme which contains Ceramide 3 and Licochalcone A* that help replenish eczema-prone skin’s protective moisture barrier, and Oatmeal that helps relieves the itching due to dryness. If you’re experiencing a flare-up and need immediate skin care, Eucerin Eczema Relief Flare-Up Treatment instantly soothes your dry skin with a mild, cooling sensation.

Cracked skin

Feels Like: Chafed, chapped

Care: Why is it that cracked skin usually shows up on knuckles, fingers and heels? It turns out the structure of skin on our hands and feet has a harder time retaining moisture. Once it becomes dehydrated, and ultimately cracked, in our colder Canadian months for example, it is very challenging to rehydrate.

No matter the season, look for intensive hydrating products, like Eucerin Aquaphor Repairing Ointment, that create a protective moisture barrier. You can massage this multipurpose ointment into any part of your skin that needs smoothing out, such as your lips, feet, cuticles, elbows, knuckles and more.