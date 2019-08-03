Deepak Obhrai, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Calgary’s Forest Lawn riding, has passed away, according to a statement posted to the parliamentarian’s Twitter feed around noon on Saturday.
Relatives of the politician say he passed away Friday in Calgary surrounded by his family at the age of 69.
Watch: Things you may not know about Deepak Obhrai. Story continues below.
Obhrai represented Calgary Forest Lawn since 1997 and was dean of the Conservative caucus.
He was the longest-serving Parliamentary Secretary to a Minister of Foreign Affairs in Canadian history, and also the longest-serving Indo-Canadian MP in Parliament.
Born and raised in Tanzania, Obhrai studied on three continents before settling in Calgary with his family in 1977.
He was set to contest his eighth federal election in the fall, but was diagnosed a few weeks prior with stage 4 liver cancer. Relatives said in a release that they were “shocked by his sudden departure.”
“We want all his friends, constituents of Calgary Forest Lawn, his supporters from all over the world, and all his colleagues to know that their support and love for our dad continued to inspire him to break every glass ceiling, and overcome every obstacle, so that he could continue doing what he loved the most — standing up for human rights,” they said.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer released a statement on Facebook on Obhrai’s death while others took to Twitter to offer their condolences.
“Deepak was a constant source of joy inside the Conservative caucus,” he said. “He brightened every room he walked into and often injected warmth, kindness, and good humour into our deliberations.”
Obhrai was the MP for Forest Lawn (formerly Calgary East) since 1997, serving in Stephen Harper’s government as the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. His Wikipedia page describes him as “the first and only Hindu to become an MP in Canada.”
With files from The Canadian Press.