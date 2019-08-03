Chris Wattie / Reuters

Deepak Obhrai, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Calgary’s Forest Lawn riding, has passed away, according to a statement posted to the parliamentarian’s Twitter feed around noon on Saturday. Relatives of the politician say he passed away Friday in Calgary surrounded by his family at the age of 69. Watch: Things you may not know about Deepak Obhrai. Story continues below.

Obhrai represented Calgary Forest Lawn since 1997 and was dean of the Conservative caucus. He was the longest-serving Parliamentary Secretary to a Minister of Foreign Affairs in Canadian history, and also the longest-serving Indo-Canadian MP in Parliament.

Please see below: pic.twitter.com/xKU2zBx8yv — Hon Deepak Obhrai PC (@deepakobhrai) August 3, 2019

Born and raised in Tanzania, Obhrai studied on three continents before settling in Calgary with his family in 1977. He was set to contest his eighth federal election in the fall, but was diagnosed a few weeks prior with stage 4 liver cancer. Relatives said in a release that they were “shocked by his sudden departure.” “We want all his friends, constituents of Calgary Forest Lawn, his supporters from all over the world, and all his colleagues to know that their support and love for our dad continued to inspire him to break every glass ceiling, and overcome every obstacle, so that he could continue doing what he loved the most — standing up for human rights,” they said. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer released a statement on Facebook on Obhrai’s death while others took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Jill and I were heartbroken this morning to learn of @deepakobhrai's passing. Deepak was a source of warmth, wisdom, kindness and good humour in Canada's conservative movement for decades and will be missed tremendously by all his colleagues. My statement: https://t.co/EtW1vZmKs5 — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) August 3, 2019

I am deeply saddened to learn of the sudden, unexpected passing of my close friend & former colleague @deepakobhrai.



Deepest condolences to his wife Neena, daughters Priti & Kaajal, son Aman, son-in-law Robin Martin, grandson Davin & granddaughter Evasha.https://t.co/f0LxEpOoZ2pic.twitter.com/OONKEDfEXY — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) August 3, 2019

Devastated to learn that our dear friend @deepakobhrai has passed away. A great Canadian and a great friend...he contributed so much to parliament and our country...our love and thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/btUGguF1YY — John Baird (@Baird) August 3, 2019

Genuinely saddened by Deepak Obhrai's passing. He'll be missed on both sides of the aisle — though he'll always be remembered for his decades of selfless service and his pursuit of a more inclusive Canada. My deepest sympathies to his family, his constituents, and his colleagues. https://t.co/Y6qlAvGbET — Catherine McKenna 🇨🇦 (@cathmckenna) August 3, 2019