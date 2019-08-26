Jeff McIntosh/CP Former prime minister Stephen Harper delivers remarks while attending a memorial celebrating the life MP Deepak Obhrai in Calgary on Aug. 26, 2019.

CALGARY — Former prime minister Stephen Harper told a memorial service Monday that former Calgary member of Parliament Deepak Obhrai opened doors for new Canadians to become involved in politics. He said Obhrai also built a legacy of engagement for the Conservative party. Obhrai, 69, died earlier this month from liver cancer. Born in Tanzania to parents from India, he settled in Calgary with his family in 1977. The businessman became the first Hindu elected to the House of Commons in 1997 when he won the Calgary East riding for the Reform party. Watch: Deepak Obhrai stole the show at Tory leadership debates

He was re-elected six times under the banners of the Canadian Alliance, Progressive Conservative and Conservative parties. “He never looked back,” Harper told the public service in Calgary. “There can be no doubt that, had God been willing, he would have made it eight successful campaigns in a few short weeks from now.” Obhrai was the longest-serving parliamentary secretary to a minister of foreign affairs in Canadian history — from 2006 to 2015 — and was also the longest continuously serving Conservative MP, “as he frequently reminded me,” Harper said. Obhrai was proud of his accomplishments, Harper said. “Deepak lived the Canadian immigrant dream and he led a generation of Conservatives in demonstrating how to build relationships in communities of different backgrounds across the country.