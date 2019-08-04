MONTREAL — Veteran Liberal MP Denis Paradis says he won’t seek re-election in this fall’s federal election.

The Quebec MP says in a message published on Facebook that it’s time to turn the page after 25 years in politics, and 15 as an MP.

He was first elected in the Brome-Missisquoi riding in 1995, then was re-elected three times before losing his seat in 2006. He finished second in 2008 and 2011 before regaining his seat in the 2015 election.

Watch: Denis Paradis has no preference for the speaker’s scotch. Story continues below.