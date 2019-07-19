Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press Dennis Oland attends a news briefing by his legal team in Saint John, N.B., on Nov. 20, 2018

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Dennis Oland has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father, Richard.

Justice Terrence Morrison of the New Brunswick Court of Queen’s Bench delivered his decision this morning to a packed courtroom in Saint John, N.B.

Dennis Oland hugged his defence team after the verdict was read, and there were tears of joy from his family members.