Twitter/Derek Sloan Conservative MP Derek Sloan is shown in a screengrab image from a video he posted to Twitter on Jan. 22, 2020.

OTTAWA — A rookie MP from Ontario says he’s going to enter the Conservative leadership race.

Derek Sloan made the jump from the private sector into politics in the last election, winning the Liberal-held riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Now he says he’s going to run for the party’s top job because he wants to see bold policy discussions.