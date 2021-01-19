Derek Sloan Says He Won't Leave Conservative Party Without A Fight

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Conservative MP Derek Sloan is spotted in Ottawa on Dec. 3, 2020. He's been a controversial figure in recent months, particularly after he made comments about Canada's chief public health officer.

OTTAWA — Ontario Conservative MP Derek Sloan says he’ll fight efforts by his party’s leader to boot him from caucus.

Sloan says a decision by Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole that he should be tossed out over a donation to his leadership campaign by a known white supremacist is ridiculous.

O’Toole announced he’s launching the effort to remove Sloan late Monday, after news broke that Sloan’s campaign had received a donation from Paul Fromm last year.

O’Toole framed the decision as being a question of having no tolerance for racism within his party.

But Sloan is raising questions about that approach, saying Fromm is a party member and that fact would have previously been known both to O’Toole and to the party itself.

Sloan generated controversy during the leadership campaign for his aggressively social conservative views, and his presence in caucus has been polarizing ever since.

He had survived a bid to oust him during the leadership race itself, when comments he made about the country’s chief public health officer saw him accused of racism, a charge he denied.

At that time, O’Toole refused to support an effort to expel him.