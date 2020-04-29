CP Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam and Tory MP Derek Sloan are shown in a composite image of photos from The Canadian Press.

OTTAWA — Ontario Conservative MP Derek Sloan could face expulsion from his party’s caucus over remarks he made questioning the loyalty of the country’s chief public health officer.

Sources tell The Canadian Press a motion was put forward by other Ontario Conservative MPs during a phone meeting Tuesday afternoon demanding he apologize or retract his comments.

The sources, granted anonymity to speak about confidential caucus matters, said the ensuing debate was heated but nearly all of those on the call voted in favour of telling Sloan to say sorry.

Watch: Andrew Scheer initially says he won’t weigh in on Sloan’s remarks