Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press Desjardins president and CEO Guy Cormier delivers a statement during a news conference in Montreal, Thurs. June 20.

MONTREAL ― Desjardins Group said Thursday the personal information of more than 2.9 million of its members has been shared with individuals outside of the organization.

The Quebec-based financial institution said the breach affects 2.7 million individual members and 173,000 business members.

It said the situation is the result of unauthorized and illegal use of its internal data by an employee who has since been fired.

