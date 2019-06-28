O Canada, prepare yourself, because the most classic summer side-dish just got an ultra-Canadian makeover.
Maple bacon devilled eggs a) exist, b) are exactly what you should be bringing to that Canada Day picnic, BBQ, or potluck. Not only do they look delicious, but devilled eggs are very on-trend this summer. Yes, really!
Searches for the post-Second-World-War classic cocktail snack are up 68 per cent this year, according to Pinterest’s top trends for June. That’s not all that surprising given that nostalgic flavours are making a comeback in 2019.
As you can see in the video above, this recipe has you lovingly brushing strips of bacon with maple syrup to both add to both the yolk filling and create a delightful garnish.
Get Delish’s full recipe for maple bacon devilled eggs here.
Fun fact: even though we might associate devilled eggs with 1950s-era cocktail parties and wholesome family picnics, they originated in ancient Rome.
Back then, boiled and seasoned eggs were served at the beginning of a meal to wealthy patricians, according to The History Channel. A version of devilled eggs appeared in a 13th-century cookbook from Spain, made its way across Europe by the 15th century (although those ones were often stuffed with raisins and cinnamon and we just don’t know about that), and by the 19th century, “stuffed eggs” starting showing up in U.S. cookbooks.
“Devilled” became a culinary term to describe making something spicy or cooking it over very high heat around 1786, according to the Daily Meal.
Another fun fact: not everyone is on board with the term “devil.”
Everyone’s favourite confusingly large and extremely religious family— the Duggars, formerly of “19 Kids and Counting” and now re-branded as “Counting On” thanks to a fairly terrible family sex scandal — also enjoy devilled eggs.
Minus the devil.
“Made some ‘Yellow Pocket Angel Eggs’ together with Johannah and Jordyn! They’re one of our favorites!” the family posted to their 1.2 million Instagram followers in April.
Well. At least they appear to be topping those yellow pocket angel eggs with bacon, right?
Also on HuffPost: