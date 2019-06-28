Delish/Vidible Ugh they're so beautiful.

Fun fact: even though we might associate devilled eggs with 1950s-era cocktail parties and wholesome family picnics, they originated in ancient Rome. Back then, boiled and seasoned eggs were served at the beginning of a meal to wealthy patricians, according to The History Channel. A version of devilled eggs appeared in a 13th-century cookbook from Spain, made its way across Europe by the 15th century (although those ones were often stuffed with raisins and cinnamon and we just don’t know about that), and by the 19th century, “stuffed eggs” starting showing up in U.S. cookbooks. “Devilled” became a culinary term to describe making something spicy or cooking it over very high heat around 1786, according to the Daily Meal. Another fun fact: not everyone is on board with the term “devil.”