01/05/2020 19:43 EST

Diane Ford, Ontario Premier Dough Ford's Mother, Dies At 85

She was the matriarch of the Ford family and mother of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

  • The Canadian Press
Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doug Ford hugs his mother Diane after winning the Ontario Provincial election in Toronto, on June 7, 2018.

TORONTO — Diane Ford, the mother of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has died at the age of 85.

The premier’s office announced the news in a statement released Sunday evening.

It describes Diane Ford as “the rock for her family” — particularly for her 10 grandchildren.

The statement says the family is grateful for support from the community in recent weeks.

It also thanks Ford’s caregivers for their compassion.

Ford is predecesed by her husband, Doug Ford Sr., who served in the Ontario legislature in the 1990s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2020.

  • The Canadian Press
