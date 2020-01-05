Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS Doug Ford hugs his mother Diane after winning the Ontario Provincial election in Toronto, on June 7, 2018.

TORONTO — Diane Ford, the mother of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has died at the age of 85.

The premier’s office announced the news in a statement released Sunday evening.

It describes Diane Ford as “the rock for her family” — particularly for her 10 grandchildren.