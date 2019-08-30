Dior Pulls Native American-Themed ‘Sauvage’ Ad After Backlash For Racism

Dior is pulling a Johnny Depp-focussed ad campaign for one of its fragrances, after facing Internet backlash for appropriating Native American imagery and culture.

The fragrance in question is called “Sauvage,” which literally means “savage” in French. While its been out for a few years, the Native American-themed ad campaign is relatively new.

At best, “Sauvage” a pretty cheesy name for a men’s cologne — right up there with “Timber,” which is the name of the men’s deodorant I unashamedly use because I like to smell like trees. But at worst, especially when paired with Native American imagery and explicit references, it’s not good.

And this was not good.

In its most recent campaign, the company pairs actor Johnny Depp with stereotypical Native American imagery. In a since-deleted tweet, Dior promotes the campaign with the caption “an authentic journey deep into the Native American soul in a sacred, founding and secular territory.”

The full-length ad features Depp walking through a red rock canyon, picking up a guitar from under a Native American blanket and with his narration, saying “We are the land.”

The ad also features Canku One Star, a Rosebud Sioux member dancing on top of a cliff, and a young woman played by Tanaya Beatty, an actress who is descended from the Da’Naxda’xw Nation in British Columbia, who follows Depp from a distance.

The fragrance’s name and marketing campaign faced immediate backlash as Twitter users came out in full force to decry the brand and the fragrance’s name in particular.