Disney Plus Launches New Star Streaming Hub As It Hikes Prices

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A hand holds a remote control in front of a screen with the Disney Plus logo on it.

TORONTO ― Disney Plus is introducing viewers to its older sibling: a new streaming hub named Star. After establishing itself as the family-friendly home to Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies, the Disney Plus platform is opening the gates to a dedicated space for more grown-up tastes. Within its existing platform, more than 150 TV series and 500 movies will be available to Canadians on Star’s Tuesday launch date ― but it comes with a catch. Some buzzy titles from Disney-owned U.S. streaming platform Hulu are still missing, and you can’t subscribe to Star without being signed up for Disney Plus. Watch: Disney Plus assigns “offensive content” label to Muppets episodes. Story continues below.

It’s part of a move by Disney to raise monthly subscription fees for all users while presenting them with more programming from Disney-owned ABC television, 20th Century Studios and the FX channel. Monthly rates will jump from $8.99 to $11.99 for Canadian subscribers who sign up starting Tuesday, while the price increase will take effect for existing monthly and annual fee subscribers after Aug. 22. Star will appeal to viewers who once might’ve enjoyed roaming the aisles of the video store searching for older comedy, drama and action flicks. Many of its titles stretch back decades ― major franchises “Alien,” “Planet of the Apes” and “Die Hard” among them. The slate of TV shows include Jennifer Garner action series “Alias” and “Family Guy,” as well as retro classics “Hill Street Blues” and “M.A.S.H.” On the newer side, Disney will grant access to a few Hulu productions that never saw the light of day in Canada. Most notably, teen drama series “Love, Victor,” a spinoff of the film “Love, Simon,” will be available on launch date. Complications with Canadian rights However, as per usual, an array of complicated rights deals with Canadian broadcasters and streaming companies mean that many other Disney-owned shows and movies won’t be on the platform. And what’s missing may seem glaringly obvious to contemporary viewers hoping for the hottest new Hulu hits. For instance, “Framing Britney Spears,” the buzzworthy Hulu documentary that set social media afire earlier this month, isn’t on Star at this time. Neither is “Run,” the Sarah Paulson thriller or last year’s horror-comedy “Bad Hair.” Other popular Hulu series are tied up in licensing deals elsewhere, including “The Handmaid’s Tale” with Crave and “Pen15″ with CBC Gem. Add to that Disney’s complicated relationship with FX programming, which is coming to Star in dribs and drabs.