Disney Plus Is Coming To Canada In November

The Walt Disney Company said on Monday it will launch its Disney+ video streaming service in Canada and the Netherlands on Nov. 12, the same date as its previously announced U.S. launch. In Canada, the service will be priced at $8.99 per month, or $89.99 annually.

Someone asked us to formally introduce ourselves so of course we made a video. pic.twitter.com/VZLrJ6ff7k — Disney Plus (@disneyplus) August 19, 2019

Disney+ will also go live in Australia and New Zealand a week later, the company said in a statement, adding that the service will be priced between US$6 to $8 ($8 to $10.60 Canadian) per month in these countries. Disney’s new service will exclusively stream its latest movies including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the company said. The service will also draw upon Disney’s library of its existing films.

The owner of ESPN and theme parks had announced earlier this month that it would offer a bundle of its three streaming services, Disney+, sports service ESPN+, and Hulu, at a discounted price of $13 per month. That price is the same as Netflix’s most popular plan, which allows streaming on two devices simultaneously. Video streaming competition is set to intensify, with Apple, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal planning to roll out new services. U.S. customers are increasingly cutting the cord on cable TV, but now must decide how much they want to pay for digital offerings.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A Disney+ logo is pictured on a smartphone.