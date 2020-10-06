Instagram / Oksana Pashchenko Aladdin and Jasmine

Happily-ever-after stories typically end with a kiss, but these fairytale princesses got to go beyond the honeymoon phase and experience pregnancy and new motherhood, thanks to Russian artist Oksana Pashchenko’s latest fan art.

The Disney fan (who is currently on maternity leave) has been drawing iconic princesses for two years now, dreaming up their next chapters. She incorporates sweet details that are nods to the lives that they led before they got the prince ― and the prince’s progeny.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Pashchenko explained how this series came to be: “I myself was already pregnant and since it was a magical time, I thought, why not remake the Disney princesses as a continuation of the happy ending to this tale?”

Here are some of her new and expectant moms, complete with royal fathers-to-be. We’d like to give a special shout-out to Aladdin for rocking that dad bod!

Ariel

With her fish-tail dress and shell and coral accessories, this mer-mom shows that even after you’ve snagged the prince, you shouldn’t forget where you came from.

Snow White

From fairest of them all to glowing big time.

Mulan

Twinning with Captain Shang in white sneakers, denim and red hair accessories, Mulan looks ready to lay down her sword and embrace the role of fun mom.

Tiana

Naveen and Tiana: a nod to Brangelina, circa 2008?

We also get a glimpse a little further down the line, with this illustration of Princess Tiana and her mini-me.

Jasmine

It doesn’t take a genie to see that Aladdin’s pumped about new fatherhood.

Pocahontas

Just in time for Halloween, Pocahantas dresses up her little one like sneaky raccoon Meeko.

Aurora

This mischievous, Maleficent-looking kiddo likely ushered in a new era of sleepless nights for her formerly very-well-rested princess mom.

Esmerelda

Bonjour, bébé!

See all the expectant princesses and new moms on Pashchenko’s Instagram page, as they live the fairytale!