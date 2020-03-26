Disney World Appears Empty In Eerie Photos Taken During Pandemic

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney theme parks around the world have closed their gates. The impact of this closure is most striking at the company’s largest property at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Fla.

The resort’s four theme parks, two water parks, hotels, and shopping centres have been closed down since March 16. In its announcement, the company hoped to open by the end of the month, but that is looking less likely. On Tuesday, Orange County officials announced a shelter-in-place order for two weeks.