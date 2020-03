With protective gear in short supply, some Canadians are turning to needles and thread spools to fashion homemade face masks. However, there’s little evidence the DIY masks prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Many popular mask patterns are geared as allergy season fighters, CNET reports, or are better suited to stop dust inhalation while cleaning.

Watch the video above to find out what you should really be doing to keep yourself safe from COVID-19.