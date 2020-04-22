With Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, acknowledging that wearing a face mask can help stop the spread of COVID-19, Canadians are rushing to either make their own masks, or buy them from local businesses, which are pivoting to rush out masks as the demand for them climbs.

On April 6, Dr. Tam said that Canadians can use non-medical masks alongside practicing social distancing measures while they’re outside.

“Wearing a non-medical mask is an additional measure that you can take to protect others around you,” Tam said. "[A non-medical mask] can reduce the chance of your respiratory droplets coming into contact with others or landing on surfaces.” Tam reiterated that wearing a face mask doesn’t protect the person who is wearing it.

For those who are making their own, a new study of the best and worst materials for DIY face masks was just released.

Smart Air, a social enterprise and certified B-Corp that promotes cost-effective, data-backed air filters as a solution to indoor particulate air pollution, has released the results of their latest research on DIY face mask materials, in which they tested over 30 different materials ― including bra pads, coffee filters, pillow cases, electrostatic cloths, cotton T-shirts, wool, bed sheets, polyester, bandanas and more ― for their effectiveness in filtering coronavirus-sized microparticles, as well as their breathability.

Both those factors are vital, because while some materials may test high for filtration, they test low for breathability ― a mask you can’t actually breathe in isn’t exactly helpful to anyone.

Among the key takeaways: scarves tested among the least effective materials, while denim, canvas, and paper towels were among the best.