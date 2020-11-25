“In this picture, ICU physician Dr. Simon Demers-Marcil calls a family to tell them a loved one died of COVID-19,” the tweet reads, going on to urge Albertans to follow all the public health guidelines in place to stop the spread of the virus.

In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alberta Health Services posted a heart-wrenching photo on Twitter after the province confirmed more than 460 people have died from the virus.

As of Friday, 462 people had died of COVID-19 in Alberta. In this picture, ICU physician Dr. Simon Demers-Marcil calls a family to tell them a loved one died of COVID-19. Help prevent the spread of #COVID19ab by following all public health measures: https://t.co/C0V22rhMrD pic.twitter.com/EuVvcfV1Jh

People quickly responded to the post on social media, sending their thanks for healthcare workers for being “heroes” throughout this pandemic.

Alberta has now reported 492 deaths due to COVID-19 in the province, after a record-breaking 1,584 new cases were reported on Sunday.

As case numbers continue to rise in Alberta, some people, including legendary hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser, began using the hashtag #WhereIsKenney to call for more “leadership” in managing the COVID-19 situation in Alberta.

As of Wednesday’s latest update, there are 348 people currently in Alberta hospitals, including 66 in intensive care, and 13,349 active cases across the province.