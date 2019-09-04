Justin Tang/CP Dominic Barton, chair of the Minister of Finance's Advisory Council on Economic Growth and managing partner of McKinsey & Company speaks at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries CANSEC trade show in Ottawa on May 30, 2018.

OTTAWA — The Liberals are naming business consultant Dominic Barton as Canada’s new ambassador to China.

Barton steps into the role with the two countries engaged in a diplomatic feud.

At the centre is Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on an extradition request by the United States, and China’s subsequent detentions of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

The ambassadorship has been vacant since January, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fired former cabinet minister John McCallum following a number of public comments that broke with the government’s line.

