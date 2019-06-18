MONCTON, N.B. — Veteran New Brunswick Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc, recovering from cancer, says he will be a candidate in the next federal election in his riding of Beausejour.

LeBlanc stepped away from his duties as federal minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs in April after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

In a video posted online, LeBlanc thanks all those who supported him during the past two months, saying his treatments are going well and he is looking forward to seeing his constituents during the campaign.