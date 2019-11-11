Don Cherry, one of Canada’s longest running sports commentators and host of “Coach’s Corner,” has been fired by Sportsnet after he zeroed in on immigrants during a rant about Remembrance Day poppies. Sportsnet, which produces the segment for “Hockey Night in Canada,” put out a statement Monday afternoon saying it has decided that Cherry should “immediately step down.” “During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

On Friday night, Cherry claimed that “nobody” wears poppies in his hometown of Mississauga, Ont., and in Toronto. He then started referring to immigrants as “you people,” specifically berating them for apparently not wearing poppies. “Now you go to the small cities, and you know, the rows and rows ... you people love ... they come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.” Cherry faced swift criticism for his comment, which Sportsnet apologized for the next morning.