Love him or hate him, Don Cherry will no longer be on “Hockey Night In Canada.” The longtime hockey commentator found himself out of a job after divisive comments about how “you people” don’t wear poppies in Canada. Sportsnet, the NHL rights-holder in Canada, will have to find a replacement for Cherry on “Coach’s Corner,” which has been on the air for more than three decades. That means after years of Cherry bashing Quebecers, Europeans (especially Swedes) and Indigenous people, it’s finally time for a fresh voice to dissect the sport of hockey. In no particular order, here are some suggestions to take Cherry’s seat:

Steve Russell via Getty Images

Chris Wattie / Reuters

STEPHEN HARPER Hockey fan? Check. On-camera experience? Check.

YouTube

MASON RUPKE He was the four-year-old whose dad put a microphone on him on the ice. This little Timbit is already a viral sensation, so the audience is there. And odds are pretty good that he’ll be more comprehensible than Cherry at the best of times.

Bruce Bennett via Getty Images

BRIAN BURKE Looking for a hockey veteran with a propensity for saying things that will ruffle some feathers? Look no further than Burkie. The former general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs (and also alumnus of the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks) is the most likely candidate, plus he’s already with Sportsnet.

Rick Eglinton via Getty Images

HARNARAYAN SINGH He already hosts “Hockey Night in Punjabi” and knows how the sport can bring Canadians of all backgrounds together. He’s passionate (remember “Bonino Bonino Bonino!!!”), but is he too nice for a role like this?

Mitchell Leff via Getty Images

GRITTY The Philadelphia Flyers mascot may have the face for radio, but he doesn’t have a voice. Then again, who needs a voice when you have those googly eyes.

Brad Barket via Getty Images

SUGAR SAMMY The comedian from Montreal knows how to entertain. He’s also got a large following on social media. Most of all, he really wants the job and put out a demo video to prove it.

Hockey Night Canada,

Heard you were hiring. Here is my demo. I love hockey and making fun of francophones. pic.twitter.com/DxxCFKxk8l — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) November 12, 2019

Jonathan Kozub via Getty Images

KELLY HRUDEY The former NHL goalie with years of broadcasting experience will be the cosy choice for those who watch “Hockey Night” regularly. He’s well-spoken, articulate, fair and balanced. Just like Grapes.

Graig Abel via Getty Images

CASSIE CAMPBELL-PASCAL The former hockey player is a three-time Olympian, two-time gold medallist, motivational speaker and an experienced broadcaster.

SCOTT MOIR A huge hockey fan who knows what it takes to be an athlete at the highest level. He could do this job, and even better if he has a beer in his hand to reach his full fanatic potential.

Andrew Francis Wallace via Getty Images

CHRIS HADFIELD The astronaut and first Canadian commander of the International Space Station gets mentioned for every other big job in this country, why not this one?

Isaiah Trickey via Getty Images

GEORGE STROUMBOULOPOULOS He’s hip, cool and experienced, but would he really come back from the dead after his split from Sportsnet? Pro: he has more Twitter followers than everyone else on this list. Pro/con: He’s a Habs fan.

Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images