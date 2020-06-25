OTTAWA — The chair of a powerful Senate committee apologized Thursday to the employees of former senator Don Meredith for taking more than six years to address concerns about workplace and sexual harassment. Sen. Sabi Marwah, chair of the Senate’s committee on internal economy, budgets and administration (CIBA) addressed former employees in a speech, acknowledging the “pain and trauma” they’ve experienced in their multi-year ordeal. “Workplace harassment of any kind is unacceptable. It has no place in the Senate of Canada. We have heard the experience of employees in the office of former senator Don Meredith and, most importantly, we believe them.” Marwah and one of the two vice-chairs of CIBA signed a statement to confirm that an expert independent evaluator will be hired to help determine “a financial award for employees impacted by the misconduct of Mr. Meredith.” Meredith is no longer a senator — he resigned in May 2017 under a swirl of controversy following the revelation that he had had a sexual relationship with a teenager while in office. Allegations of workplace and sexual harassment were reported by HuffPost Canada before his resignation.

CP/Sean Kilpatrick File photo of Don Meredith leaving a Senate committee in Ottawa on April 4, 2017.

Claudine Santos was watching Marwah’s speech. She said it was “cathartic” to hear the CIBA chair say the words, “We believe them” inside the Senate chamber. She worked for Meredith for three months from the end of November 2013 to February 2014. She said she did not experience sexual harassment while in his office, but instead dealt with bullying and intimidation. She said she left because she could not handle how the former senator treated people, including her co-workers. Despite the experience, Santos continues to work on Parliament Hill as director of parliamentary affairs for Nunavut Sen. Dennis Patterson. “I am relieved to see some forward motion on this case after six very long, heartbreaking years,” Santos said in an interview near the Senate building after the historic apology. She has previously not made her name public. Santos said she feels responsibility to help Senate staff, who serve at the pleasure of senators, by drawing attention to the power imbalance between senators and their employees. “I’m not in this to take a cheque and to sign a non-disclosure agreement,” she said. “We did this because there’s a massive injustice that was suffered by people.”

CP/Sean Kilpatrick File photo of the Senate of Canada chamber in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2019.