‘Difficult’ Testimony Heard By Senators In Don Meredith Harassment Case

THE CANADIAN PRESS Don Meredith is seen in his Toronto lawyer's office in downtown Toronto on March 16, 2017.

OTTAWA — Two Parliament Hill staffers who experienced alleged workplace harassment and sexual abuse from former senator Don Meredith appeared before a Senate committee Thursday, nearly seven years after concerns were flagged to human resources. They were “not at all grilled” by senators, said Brian Mitchell, the lawyer representing the two former female staffers. He described the exchanges inside the closed-door meeting as a “helpful dialogue.” After the meeting, one victim told HuffPost Canada after feeling for years that her case had been ignored by the Senate, she felt a weight lift off her shoulders for the first time since she told human resources what was going on behind Meredith’s closed doors. HuffPost reported on the staffers’ experiences working in Meredith’s office in 2017, including allegations of verbal abuse and unwanted touching among other explicit acts. Listen: In 2017 interview, former staffer alleges senator ‘trapped’ her in his office. Story continues below video.

Senators packed the inside of the committee room to listen to their testimonies before the upper chamber’s internal economy, budgets and administration committee. The same committee is currently studying a new proposed anti-harassment policy. “It was important that the victims have the opportunity to speak and to communicate their trauma that they suffered,” Mitchell told reporters after his clients’ testimonies. “When you hear difficult testimony like that it’s important, by listening, that they take the appropriate actions, which they I’m sure will for the future.” HuffPost reported last year that an apology and financial compensation was an option at least one senator suggested would be an appropriate recourse for the victims’ multi-year ordeal. Mitchell did not confirm Thursday if that was the route the former Senate staffers have decided on. “Let’s be clear here. What happened here was wrong. It has to be addressed,” he said, adding that there are “many options on the table.” Meredith resigned from the Senate in May 2017, shortly before a historic expulsion vote related to the revelation that he had an affair with a teenager while in office. He still retains his “Honourable” title. HR learned of issues as early as 2013 The case has shone a light on the institution’s slow handling of issues related to workplace harassment and sexual harassment. There has also been new scrutiny over the use of parliamentary privilege by senators to shield themselves from participating in investigations of alleged wrongdoing. In the case of one of Meredith’s staffers who allegedly experienced sexual harassment and abuse, her ordeal became more complicated after she went to human resources for help as early as July 2013. Emails obtained by HuffPost show Conservative leadership at the time were made aware that members of Meredith’s staff were concerned about their safety. The employee became doubtful the Senate’s harassment prevention policy would help provide job security and protection against Meredith, a sitting senator at the time. She did not file a formal complaint. Meredith continued on as a senator.

GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images File photo of Speech from the Throne at the start of Canada's 42nd Parliament in Ottawa on Dec. 4, 2015.

Steps toward a formal inquiry were taken in early 2015 when former Speaker Claude Nolin noticed a high degree of turnover in Meredith’s office and hired an outside firm, Ottawa-based Quintet Consulting, to investigate. Nolin died before the workplace assessment was finished. While Quintet investigated Meredith’s workplace conduct, the Toronto Star published a story about a young woman who alleged she had a two-year affair with the senator that started when she was 16. Meredith, a Conservative senator at the time, was kicked out of caucus. The finished workplace assessment landed on the desk of Sen. Leo Housakos, Nolin’s successor as Speaker in July 2015. A copy of the report was never made available to the former staffers who participated in it. The workplace assessment was reviewed by the Senate’s board of internal economy committee before portions of it were shared with the Senate ethics officer. Housakos believed a full inquiry was merited on the grounds that Meredith’s conduct may have breached his obligations as a senator. The inquiry experienced significant delays in part because senators used parliamentary privilege to decline participation or access to documents for use in the Senate ethics officer’s inquiry, according to the final report published in June. It took four years to finish. Victims were forced to repeat their testimonies multiple times to different investigators. The Senate is a self-governing institution, meaning it has the right to manage its own affairs. Concerns were raised by the Senate ethics officer that the use of parliamentary privilege without impunity led to the “inability to obtain and/or use evidence related to certain issues.” Last week, the Senate’s internal economy committee reviewed a proposed new anti-harassment policy that’s been in the works since 2018. It has firmer timelines and expanded the definition for harassment to include bullying, cyber harassment, mobbing, sexual harassment, and violence in the workplace. A number of senators raised concerns over some of its provisions during the course of the meeting, including a confidentiality provision that would bar complainants and the accused from making public statements during the on-going process. “Everything will leak,” warned one senator. New policy won’t apply to Meredith’s former staffers Senate internal economy committee spokesperson Alison Korn said the human resources committee heard from 19 witnesses in the drafting of the new anti-harassment policy. The proposed policy states that a complaint cannot be filed under the new process if an individual has already filed a complaint through their union or under the Canadian Human Rights Act. “Unionized employees have the option to choose recourse either by submitting a complaint under the policy or addressing it through the grievance process under their collective agreement,” Korn said. “Individuals do not have the option of having the matter addressed through both mechanisms at the same time.” Korn said there are approximately 700 employees in the Senate. As of January, 126 of those employees are represented between two unions. University of Ottawa law professor Katherine Lippel said it’s laudable the Senate is working to update its anti-harassment policy. The timelines are reasonable, she said, adding the strength of the policy lies in its efforts to cover more than alleged harassment and violence in the workplace. “The fact that ‘abuse of authority’ is there, that broadens the scope of the policy,” Lippel told HuffPost.