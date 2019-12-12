U.S. President Donald Trump bashed 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday, a day after Time magazine named her “Person of the Year,” accusing her of having an “Anger Management problem” and telling her to “chill.”

“So ridiculous,” the president tweeted in response to a tweet congratulating Thunberg on the honour. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”