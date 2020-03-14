Donald Trump Says He's Been Tested For Coronavirus

Keep up with the latest updates on the coronavirus at our live blog.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had finally taken a test for the coronavirus, after he was near multiple people who had tested positive for it.

Trump said he took the test Friday evening but does not yet have results.

“I also took the test last night,” Trump said. “I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday ― people were asking did I take the test.”

The news, announced at a press briefing on the coronavirus response, contradicted a memo from White House physician and Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley released just before midnight Friday, which said that Trump did not need to self-quarantine or be tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was also near individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, said Saturday that he has not been tested but would be “happy” to do so. Pence said he would talk to the White House physician about the matter after the briefing.

Earlier Saturday, the White House also said that it will check the temperatures of anyone who comes in close contact with Trump or Pence.