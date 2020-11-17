Congratulations to all of you with “Donald Trump retweets Canada’s elections authority” on your 2020 BINGO cards. The United States president took to the social media app Tuesday to reshare bizarrely a post from Elections Canada regarding Canada’s use of paper ballots in elections.

THIS SAYS IT ALL! https://t.co/zZSspsJPe9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2020

Ironically, the elections authority was trying to debunk the very conspiracy theories around voting that Trump has been championing for weeks. In the original tweet, Elections Canada was debunking online conspiracy theories that suggest electronic ballot-counting measures have led to fraud in Canadian elections. “Elections Canada does not use Dominion Voting Systems,” the post read. “We use paper ballots counted by hand in front of scrutineers and have never used voting machines or electronic tabulators to count votes in our 100-year history.” Recent conspiracy theories online have suggested that vote-counting machines were used to “rig” Canadian federal elections in favour of prime minister Justin Trudeau. There is no confirmed evidence of this. Elections Canada did not respond to HuffPost Canada’s request for comment, but in replies to the original tweet, the authority noted the intent was to debunk the false rumours about voting in Canada.

@SimpleNewsRead1 This message is intended to inform people who mistakenly believe we use those systems in federal elections and should not be construed as anything other than that. — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) November 16, 2020

That didn’t seem to stop the U.S. president from trying to co-opt the innocent Canadian fact-check for his own gain. Trump is currently reeling after a definitive election loss to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden two weeks ago. The current president has refused to concede, alleging that the election was rigged against him and is currently waging legal challenges in several states. There has been no substantive proof of any election fraud regarding the 2020 presidential election or evidence that the legal challenges will have any significant impact. Trump’s latest tirade took aim at Dominion Voting Systems machines, which have been used for several U.S. presidential elections. Trump’s claims that the machines deleted votes have been debunked. That being said, Canadians had plenty to say about being roped into Trump’s nonsense.

please leave us out of this — Rob (@robrousseau) November 17, 2020

Canada be like: pic.twitter.com/xdlyyFrwbe — Kenley Jansen Stan Account (@leewm2012) November 17, 2020

I hate when Trump tweets about Canada because it brings all the haters out. We gave you Alex Trebek, Nanaimo bars and Schitt’s Creek leave us alone lol. — Norto (@BungledBotched) November 17, 2020

According to multiple polls, Canadians overwhelmingly favoured Biden over Trump in the recent election. A Nov. 1 Ipsos poll suggested that seven out of 10 Canadians believe Biden in the White House would be better for Canada. Many Twitter users were quick to point out Elections Canada’s original good intentions and the fact that Trump’s retweet doesn’t even make sense, including CNN’s fact-checker Daniel Dale.

This...does not say anything.



Conspiracy theories about Dominion, fomented by Trump, had spread to Canada, where people were like "DOMINION RIGS CANADIAN ELECTIONS TOO!!," so this tweet explained Canada's federal elections not only don't use Dominion but don't use any machines. pic.twitter.com/ZgYx9rwhE0 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 17, 2020

No, it’s them quashing new Canadian conspiracy theories that began because of your nonsense tweets. — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) November 17, 2020

As many crossovers between U.S. and Canadian politics have done in the past, the retweet made “move to Canada” trend again Tuesday afternoon. But in a new twist, this time it was some Americans suggesting that Trump move to Canada if he likes our electoral system so much.

Donald, please move to Canada! https://t.co/vwchNl2lJo — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) November 17, 2020

The message from many Canadians on that idea was loud and clear.

CAN YOU GIYS PLEASE STOP TELLING @realDonaldTrump TO MOVE TO CANADA WE DONT WANT HIM — miss wuuuuu (@MissBeeMartin) November 17, 2020