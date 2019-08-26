Trump Defends Trudeau Meeting After Insult From Ezra Levant

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France on Aug 25, 2019.

OTTAWA — In the hellscape vortex of Twitter, Donald Trump and Ezra Levant’s worlds collided Sunday. It happened after Levant, founder of Rebel Media and outspoken conservative commentator, criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s posture in a photo from the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. “Just look at this picture. Even a child would know who is in control,” wrote Levant. The post found its way to the president of the United States, who seemingly disagreed with Levant’s characterization of the bilateral meeting.

No, we actually had a very good and productive meeting. Nice! https://t.co/aXeUWcPTc1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

After getting dunked by Trump, Rebel Media’s self-titled “commander” took the opportunity to thank POTUS for reviving the Keystone XL pipeline — before taking a dig at the CBC after getting mocked by “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” star Mark Critch.

I’m really upset that Donald Trump follows my work, and retweeted my accurate criticism of Trudeau with a back-handed, “no, c’mon now, he’s really nice”. I mean, Trump won’t give me $1.5B/year like Trudeau gives you boys at the CBC state broadcaster, but it’ll do. https://t.co/ju2IDob5xD — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) August 26, 2019

Trudeau and Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 summit to further discuss the new North American trade deal set to replace NAFTA. Talks have continued between the two countries because only Mexico has ratified the deal. The two leaders also talked about the detention of Canadians Michael Korvig and Michael Spavor in China, as well as the protests in Hong Kong, according to a readout of the two leaders’ meeting released by the Prime Minister’s Office. On Monday, Trudeau downplayed suggestions of tense relations between the U.S. and other G7 countries, calling meetings “very productive.” Conservatives in Canada distancing themselves from Rebel Media Many Canadian conservatives have distanced themselves from Rebel Media since the right-wing outlet’s controversial coverage of the violent “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va. two years ago. A woman was killed and almost 20 people were injured after neo-Nazi James Alex Fields Jr. drove a car into a crowd of anti-racist protesters. Fields Jr. was later sentenced to life in prison. Rebel correspondent Faith Goldy was in Charlottesville at the time and was fired by Levant after making comments sympathetic to white supremacists on a Daily Stormer podcast. WATCH: Facebook grilled on Faith Goldy flip flop