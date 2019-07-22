Trudeau's Cowardly Response To Trump's 'Go Back' Tirade Is A Very Canadian Problem

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweets telling four non-white Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to the “places from which they came” were racist. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s inability to call these comments racist, and insistence that “that’s not how we do things in Canada,” is moral cowardice, but not at all surprising. Canada was built on this “go back home” sentiment. The term is more often than not directed toward those from non-white communities who either critique the status quo, ask for fairer treatment or are just living their everyday lives. I’ve heard this phrase many times, and have primarily seen it extended to those who look like me.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

This statement is not unfamiliar to many Canadians. It follows in our legacy of favouring white immigration while opposing or restricting immigration from places unlikely to create “ideal Canadians.’’ Often times, the idea of an “ideal Canadian” leads to dog whistles, such as former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s references to “old-stock Canadians.” This legacy continues to this day with 37 per cent of Canadians — enough to elect a majority government — saying that immigration is a threat to white Canadians. History proves this narrative can be dangerous. Jewish refugees aboard the SS St. Louis were turned away from Canadian ports in 1939 after being told that “none is too many.” Of the 620 passengers who returned to continental Europe, 254 died during the war. This sentiment is paradoxical considering the harm and genocide white colonialism has inflicted on the Indigenous people in Canada. To put it simply, the only group that has caused widespread destruction in Canadian history is not new immigrants, but those who colonized the land and built a system that favoured them.

Alex Wong via Getty Images Justin Trudeau, left, and Donald Trump, right, meet in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C. on June 20, 2019.

White Canadians can look at the discrimination in the U.S. and then comfortably carry on with their lives.

Continued denial that racism exists here in Canada obscures the plentiful evidence to the contrary. Telling marginalized communities to shut up and leave is clearly a defensive reaction meant to gaslight their experiences. We’ve seen this in action with racial profiling. For years, police agencies across Canada refused to gather race-based data during a carding encounter. Police agencies often denied racial profiling was a problem. This was later debunked when community members and journalists released nationwide stats showing that Indigenous and Black people were disproportionately subjected to street checks. It is often the institutions that are complicit in discrimination which hide evidence showing the very discrimination they deny.

With this system in place, reinforced by Trudeau’s comments, white Canadians can look at the discrimination in the U.S. and then comfortably carry on with their lives in Canada where they have built an apparatus that shields them from witnessing and being accountable to the injustices that occur to this day. Prominent politicians from around the world have fallen for this Canadian Myth, perhaps best illustrated by Donald Tusk — president of the EU — who tweeted this week that he “felt at home” in Montreal because he had never heard anyone shout “send him back.”

I feel at home in Montreal for many reasons. Also because, I didn’t hear anyone shouting “SEND HIM BACK!” — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) July 18, 2019