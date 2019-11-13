The first public impeachment hearings for U.S. President Donald Trump will begin on Wednesday, as U.S. Congress launches a high-profile interrogation of a critical question: Did Trump withhold military aid from Ukraine in an effort to force the country’s government to open an investigation into his political rival, Joe Biden? The televised hearings will start off with top officials who have previously testified to U.S. House impeachment investigators behind closed doors, and who added support to an anonymous whistleblower complaint from August that alleged the Trump administration attempted to engage in a quid pro quo arrangement with Ukraine. It may also be a stage for Republicans to take extreme measures to push back against impeachment, as they did weeks earlier when they tried to storm the private impeachment hearings. Who is testifying? Acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and senior U.S. State Department official George Kent will all testify this week. Taylor and Kent will be first up on Wednesday, followed by Yovanovitch on Friday. The U.S. House Intelligence Committee, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), will hold the hearings. Both Schiff and ranking Republican member of the committee Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) will make opening statements before questioning witnesses. Schiff and Nunes will each get 45-minute periods to ask witnesses as many questions as they want. Once these are over, other committee members will get five minutes to ask their own questions.

Impeachment inquiry hearings next week:



Tuesday morning: Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman

Tuesday afternoon: Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison



Wednesday morning: Gordon Sondland

Wednesday afternoon: Laura Cooper and David Hale



Thursday: Fiona Hill



Taylor, a career diplomat who Democrats are presenting as a star witness, will be the first to testify. His testimony during the closed-door impeachment inquiry was one of the most damning for Trump, and he has served under both Republican and Democratic administrations. Taylor was the top official in Ukraine during the alleged quid pro quo scandal and Trump’s pressuring of Ukrainian officials. Taylor effectively told investigators that the Trump administration had pursued a quid pro quo arrangement, saying that he had learned from other top officials that Trump was withholding US$391 million in military aid and a White House visit unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly committed to investigating Biden and his son. “Security assistance money would not come until the president [of Ukraine] committed to pursue the investigation,” Taylor said in his initial testimony.

J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press via CP The U.S. Capitol is seen here in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, a day before the U.S. House begins public impeachment hearings into U.S. President Donald Trump.

House Democrats also released a series of text messages last month in which Taylor told U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland that “it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.” Kent is a deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs who oversaw the State Department’s Ukraine policy. He testified during private hearings that Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani were running a shadow policy in Ukraine that excluded State Department officials and undermined U.S. interests. Kent alleged that Trump wanted Zelensky to “go to the microphone” and explicitly mention an investigation into Biden. He alleged that Giuliani had led a smear campaign against Yovanovitch to force her ouster. Yovanovitch is the former ambassador to Ukraine who alleged that Trump abruptly ousted her from the position in April after a “concerted campaign” against her from Trump allies including Giuliani. Although Yovanovitch lost her ambassador position in April, before the whistleblower complaint, her initial testimony provided information on Giuliani’s growing involvement in Ukraine and the campaign to oust her. What’s the Republican defence? Republicans have struggled to settle on a coherent defence against many of the allegations facing Trump and White House officials, but conservative lawmakers and pundits have found a few consistent talking points as the public hearings are set to begin. A common line of attack has been to try and discredit witnesses as either politically motivated or only working with secondhand knowledge of events. Republicans have also focused on trying to undermine the anonymous whistleblower, accusing them of bias against Trump. Republicans also shuffled the lineup of the House Intelligence Committee to add Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in preparation for the hearings. Jordan is an outspoken Trump defender who has repeatedly attacked the impeachment inquiry and additionally called for the anonymous whistleblower’s name to be made public.

A total Impeachment Scam by the Do Nothing Democrats! https://t.co/aFTQe293JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019