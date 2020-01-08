Trump Announces New Iran Sanctions After Missile Strike

President Donald Trump addressed the U.S. Wednesday for the first time since ordering an airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week, prompting Iran to fire more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops Tuesday night. Speaking from the grand foyer at the White House, Trump opened his remarks with a pledge to disrupt Iranian efforts to obtain nuclear material, and later announced additional sanctions on the country. He said Tuesday’s attack did not result in any American or Iraqi casualties, and the damage sustained at the bases was “minimal.” “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a good thing for the world,” Trump said, flanked by military brass and joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Several Trump administration officials told CNN they believed Iran may have intentionally targeted areas so as to avoid American casualties, signalling an attempt to deescalate the crisis. Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi military facilities housing U.S. troops on Tuesday night, an act of retaliation for the U.S. airstrike that killed Soleimani last week. Soleimani’s death has brought renewed volatility to the standoff between the U.S. and Iran as leaders of both countries threatened each other with destruction and reprisal attacks in the days after the airstrike. Iran targeted two main locations in the strike ― a base in Erbil and the Al Asad Air Base, which officials said was hit with 17 missiles. The U.S. and Iran have been engaged in an escalating series of clashes since the Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal back in May 2018, sometimes nearing open conflict during the disputes. But the U.S. assassination of Soleimani, a top Iranian military official who was central to its foreign policy and operations abroad, marked the most dramatic rise in tensions yet.