It’s fair to say Donald Trump is no stranger to a diplomatic blunder. But the U.S. president took it to the next level Thursday when he got the name of Prince Charles — one of the royals who literally hosted him two weeks ago— completely wrong.
Indeed, he might be known as the Prince of Wales in Canada and the U.K., but it appears the U.S. leader may have not seen Prince Charles’ official title when he was in England for a state visit earlier this month.
“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day,” Trump tweeted. “I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland.
“We talked about ‘Everything!’ Should I immediately... call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.”
It comes on the heels of Trump admitting that he would accept damaging information on his opponent in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign — even if it came from a foreign government.
Realising his mistake, the president later deleted his tweet— but still managed to refer to Her Maj’ as the “Queen of England”. (For someone who just spent three days getting to know the royal family — including a state banquet at Buckingham Palace – you would think Trump might have a better handle of their royal titles.)
But, as you might expect, people only cared about one thing – what the Prince of Whales might look like. Here’s how people responded to the tweet on social media.
