Aaron Harris/THE CANADIAN PRESS Leonard Cohen sits for a portrait in Toronto on February 4, 2006.

Leonard Cohen fans were left feeling cold and broken at the end of the Republican National Convention Thursday night, as the Canadian singer’s “Hallelujah” was blasted during a patriotic fireworks display. Tori Kelly’s cover of the introspective anthem was played following President Donald Trump’s speech, in which he made dozens of false or misleading statements and empty promises, and re-established that his campaign strategy for the fall presidential election will centre around fear. The song was sandwiched between “She’s A Grand Old Flag” and “God Bless The USA” Fireworks spelled out “TRUMP” and “2020” above Washington Mall — a flashy spectacle Cohen fans were sure the gracious, humble artist, who was known to kneel before his audience, wouldn’t have supported. The night ended with an operatic rendition of ’Hallelujah” by singer Christopher Macchio.

Everyone in Montreal, home of Leonard Cohen, is traumatized rn by the use of "Hallelujah" at the RNC. — Roxanne Khamsi (@rkhamsi) August 28, 2020

i feel like leonard cohen wouldn't have signed off on this pic.twitter.com/936vfAdT60 — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) August 28, 2020

Cohen died in 2016 at the age of 82, one day before Trump was elected president. While the Montreal-born singer didn’t publicly share his opinions on American politics in his final days, he did predict Trump would win, his son Adam Cohen said at a Junos gala in 2017. Following Cohen’s death, media across the world published obituaries with the consensus that Cohen was too gracious and introspective to live during Trump’s America. Cohen’s manager Robert Kory described him as “unmatched in his creativity, insight and crippling candor, Leonard Cohen was a true visionary whose voice will be sorely missed,” as reported by Rolling Stone. After the 2016 election, “Saturday Night Live” paid tribute to Cohen, as well as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, by opening with a solo scene of Kate McKinnon, dressed as Clinton, performing “Hallelujah” on a piano. The real Clinton said the skit nearly brought her to tears.

Ending this shitshow with Leonard Cohen really does rub salt in the wounds of anyone who knows anything about Cohen. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) August 28, 2020

Leonard Cohen is spinning in his grave... — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 28, 2020

On top of the obvious contrast between Cohen and Trump, fans were confused as to why the RNC chose to play the haunting Hallelujah not once, but twice.

Are trump and the RNC even remotely aware that Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" is considered one of the most bitter break up songs ever written? — Les LeMieux, Sr (@leslsenior) August 28, 2020

Cohen released “Hallelujah” in 1984 after working on it for five years. Since then, it’s been covered more than 300 times. “The world is full of conflicts and full of things that cannot be reconciled but there are moments when we can transcend the dualistic system and reconcile and embrace the whole mess and that’s what I mean by ‘Hallelujah,’” Cohen said in a 1988 interview. “That regardless of what the impossibility of the situation is, there is a moment when you open your mouth and you throw open your arms and you embrace the thing and you just say ‘Hallelujah!’”

Leonard Cohen wrote 80 verses in the original composition of "Hallelujah". He couldn't stop writing. The song grew into a reflection about love and loss and spirituality and empathy. Above all, it has space for countless views on what it means to be human.



The opposite of Trump. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2020

Other fans thought it best to move on, as Cohen might have done, and find the silver lining.

At first I was deeply offended that Trump and the #RNC would dare coopt Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah. But Cohen was a great believer in karma. He wouldn't rage over this. He'd look down the road, see what's coming for them, and smile sadly. Let's save our anger for other things. — Jeff Rybak🍁 (@JeffRybak) August 28, 2020

If you're upset about the RNC appropriating Leonard Cohen's music - you're justified, but that's the point.

They KNOW they're desecrating his music and his life. They know it's an insult to all he stood for. They're doing it on purpose. — Hasufin Heltain (@Hasufin) August 28, 2020

“There is a crack in everything,” Cohen sang in his 1992 song “Anthem.” “That’s how the light gets in.”